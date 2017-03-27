Concert of the Week: Nouvelle Vague at the North Beach Bandshell
|
Photo by Julian Marshall
Though you might want to attend Radiohead at the American Airlines Arena, tickets cost more than your first-born.
So we turn our attention to another act. Nouvelle Vague, the French New Wave band that has made a career out of covering pop songs set to bossa nova grooves, returns to Miami for the first time in more than ten years.
Formed by musicians Olivier Libaux and Marc Collin and powered vocally by a cavalcade of guest singers over the years, Nouvelle Vague kicks off its U.S. tour Wednesday at the North Beach Bandshell in support of I Could Be Happy, an album a decade in the making. The record features a combination of originals and covers. Some of the reworked versions of familiar songs include the title track, originally by
Miami New Times recently spoke with Libaux, who described the band’s love for the material, as well as the freedom to do “whatever we want.” That mentality is precisely what should make this performance a breezy, easygoing night on the beach.
Nouvelle Vague
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30 to 35 via ticketfly.com.
Related Location
7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
TicketsTue., Mar. 28, 7:30pm
-
Dinosaur Jr.
TicketsWed., Mar. 29, 7:30pm
-
Linda Lavin
TicketsWed., Mar. 29, 8:00pm
-
"The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber"
TicketsThu., Mar. 30, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!