Concert of the Week: Nouvelle Vague at the North Beach Bandshell

Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Has No Time for the Past


Concert of the Week: Nouvelle Vague at the North Beach Bandshell

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 8:51 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Concert of the Week: Nouvelle Vague at the North Beach Bandshell
Photo by Julian Marshall
Though you might want to attend Radiohead at the American Airlines Arena, tickets cost more than your first-born.

So we turn our attention to another act. Nouvelle Vague, the French New Wave band that has made a career out of covering pop songs set to bossa nova grooves, returns to Miami for the first time in more than ten years.

Formed by musicians Olivier Libaux and Marc Collin and powered vocally by a cavalcade of guest singers over the years, Nouvelle Vague kicks off its U.S. tour Wednesday at the North Beach Bandshell in support of I Could Be Happy, an album a decade in the making. The record features a combination of originals and covers. Some of the reworked versions of familiar songs include the title track, originally by Altered States; the Cure’s “All Cats Are Grey,” which twinkles in the hands of Nouvelle Vague; and a drunk but tender interpretation of the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

Miami New Times recently spoke with Libaux, who described the band’s love for the material, as well as the freedom to do “whatever we want.” That mentality is precisely what should make this performance a breezy, easygoing night on the beach.

Nouvelle Vague
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30 to 35 via ticketfly.com.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
North Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-672-5202

www.northbeachbandshell.com

