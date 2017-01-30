Concert of the Week: Kurt Vile and the Violators at North Beach Bandshell
|
Kurt Vile
Courtesy of Matador Records
Over the course of four years and three albums, Kurt Vile established himself as an indie rock darling. The trek took 20 years, lots of CD-Rs, and a successful run as one-half of acclaimed indie act War on Drugs.
Although already in his late 30s, the Philadelphia native has the visage of a precocious teenage rock prodigy. However, his youthful appearance belies the mature, world-weary temperament and tone of most of his music.
Emulating some of the finest, American singer-songwriters – Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Neil Young – Vile continues a style and tradition that is both honest and utterly welcoming.
"Wakin’ on a Pretty Day," the title cut from his 2013 effort, sounds as comely as the morning Vile refers to. But it's also melancholy, with casual references to death and suicide. Much like one of his heroes, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Vile writes songs that are equally bouncy and moody, peppered with spacey guitar solos.
Perhaps his biggest hit to date is “Pretty Pimpin’” off 2015’s
Kurt Vile & The Violators
7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via ticketfly.com.
