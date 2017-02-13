Concert of the Week: Dashboard Confessional at Revolution Live

Photo by David Bean

The best concerts this week in Miami…are not in Miami.

There are the usual nights out at the clubs and the dive bars, but for proper shows, the national acts, make like a tourist and head north.

A trio of concerts stand out, all in Broward, with each offering something different. The marquee event finds a South Florida native returning home for the third year in a row. Chris Carraba and Dashboard Confessional will be at Revolution Live this Wednesday. The lovelorn group best known for songs such as “Hands Down” and “Stolen” are headed back to their roots at a spot that, according to Carraba in a recent interview with New Times, was an old haunt.

2017 is shaping up to be a potentially big year for Dashboard Confessional considering Carraba has a wealth of new material nearly ready for release (the band hasn't dropped a proper LP since 2009's Alter the Ending.) He told Billboard as much earlier this month that despite not having a label or any definite plans, he’s in the middle of a writing frenzy. This week’s show promises to be plenty nostalgic as Carraba also let it slip that he finds himself exploring his first few records for inspiration.

For the moment, Dashboard Confessional is content with surprise releases such as Covered and Taped, a four-song EP that features cover versions of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and “Sex” by The 1975. It’s not the first time they’ve given other artist’s songs the emo treatment. In 2004, DC and R.E.M. frontman, Michael Stipe put out a live split EP that had them sharing vocal duties on each others' songs. The Wire Tapes Vol. 1 in 2007 found Carraba covering everyone from Men at Work to Weezer.

In other best concert news, Colin Hay, the one-time Men at Work frontman (and contributor to the best sitcom of all time, Scrubs – don’t argue), is in town at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday. That same night, legendary rapper and political activist Talib Kweli will be at Cash Only on Las Olas spitting rhymes and probably talking a lot of shit about Donald Trump.

Dashboard Confessional. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net; Tickets cost $26.50 via Ticketmaster.com.