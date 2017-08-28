Coldplay's Chris Martin Performed at Wynwood Yard Last Night

Tonight Coldplay will fill Hard Rock Stadium with thousands of attendees eager to hear Chris Martin's voice belt out hits like "Yellow" and "Adventure of a Lifetime." But some fans experienced that excitement early, in a far more intimate venue, when Martin joined Coldplay opening act Izzy Bizu onstage at the Wynwood Yard last night.
|
Bizy and Martin
Photo by FujiFilmGirl / Andrea Lorena
Bizu was scheduled to perform as part of the Wynwood Yard's weekly Reggae Sundays night. Her appearance at the small, open-air venue was in itself impressive; though she's not well known in the States yet, Bizu has garnered plenty of buzz in the U.K., earning BBC's Artist of the Year title in 2016.
Then Martin stepped onto the stage, bringing all of his stadium-tour-frontman and Gwyneth-Paltrow-ex status. He performed one song with Bizu and then stayed after the show to take photos with fans.
|
Photo by FujiFilmGirl / Andrea Lorena
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Last night's Coldplay surprise follows Shakira's packed house in May. Her show at the Wynwood Yard, during which she performed three songs, was announced only hours before the superstar took the stage. Perhaps the open-air venue is becoming a not-so-secret hot spot for secret shows.
Coldplay. With AlunaGeorge and Izzy Bizu. 7 p.m. Monday, August 28, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $131 and up via ticketmaster.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!