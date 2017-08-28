Coldplay's Chris Martin Performed at Wynwood Yard Last Night

Tonight Coldplay will fill Hard Rock Stadium with thousands of attendees eager to hear Chris Martin's voice belt out hits like "Yellow" and "Adventure of a Lifetime." But some fans experienced that excitement early, in a far more intimate venue, when Martin joined Coldplay opening act Izzy Bizu onstage at the Wynwood Yard last night.

Bizu was scheduled to perform as part of the Wynwood Yard's weekly Reggae Sundays night. Her appearance at the small, open-air venue was in itself impressive; though she's not well known in the States yet, Bizu has garnered plenty of buzz in the U.K., earning BBC's Artist of the Year title in 2016.

Then Martin stepped onto the stage, bringing all of his stadium-tour-frontman and Gwyneth-Paltrow-ex status. He performed one song with Bizu and then stayed after the show to take photos with fans.

EXPAND Photo by FujiFilmGirl / Andrea Lorena

Last night's Coldplay surprise follows Shakira's packed house in May. Her show at the Wynwood Yard, during which she performed three songs, was announced only hours before the superstar took the stage. Perhaps the open-air venue is becoming a not-so-secret hot spot for secret shows.

Coldplay. With AlunaGeorge and Izzy Bizu. 7 p.m. Monday, August 28, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $131 and up via ticketmaster.com.

