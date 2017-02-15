Coconut Grove Arts Festival: Austin's Greyhounds Aim to Unite Fractured Audiences

EXPAND "I always say we're music everyone can agree upon," Greyhounds guitarist Andrew Trube (right) says. Courtesy of Greyhounds

Vocalist and guitarist Andrew Trube of Austin's Greyhounds, which will perform at the New Times Music Showcase at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival this weekend, knows where to find hidden instrument treasures.

"Junk stores," he says. "Or there are a couple of weird music stores I know in the woods. One guy makes fun of me when I walk in. He takes me directly to the junk pile. And that stuff is not junk. It's like gold, man."

The Greyhounds are set to headline day two of the arts festival, Sunday, February 19. And in the current divisive political environment, they want to give your relatives one less thing to argue about.

"I always say we're music everyone can agree upon, the whole family," Trube says. "We have such a range. We have a really diverse crowd."

Trube credits his bandmates' diverse cultural and musical backgrounds for their ability to bridge gaps between genres onstage. "I grew up in east Texas, and all I ever played was blues," he says. "That's just kind of where our basis for everything comes from — jazz, soul, blues. We kind of start there."

This mashup of traditional American music — as well as their work with pillars of the jam-band scene such as Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and Florida natives JJ Grey & Mofro — has made Greyhounds staples of the scene themselves, a scene that allows for a wide spectrum of styles, and one in which musicians can feel free to be authentically themselves and find an audience, with or without gimmicks.

"We're just basically regurgitating all of our favorite things, and whether it's relevant today or not, that's just what we do. We'd rather go find that sound instead of typing it into our computer like, 'old keyboard sounds.' We want to actually go find that keyboard. The gear that we use that would be considered electronic is all analog," Trube laughs.

As a blues-based jam band in the electronic age, Greyhounds are greeted by packed audiences around the country, and just as they are unafraid to be themselves in spite of trends, they want their audiences to feel comfortable coming to their shows as themselves in this polarized age.

"We don't feel like the reason why we're here is to tell people how to think or how to feel. We're more like, 'Hey, stop for a second, whoever you are. Take stock of your surroundings and of your environment and if it is something you're happy with. Everybody is welcome, and everybody is free to be who they want to be, as long as their intent is joy and love and happiness. We like to leave it to the listener to consume it however they want."

It's an apt message for the freewheeling, old-school hippie crowd at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

"We just want to bring happiness. [When] people come see us play, it's a time for everybody to let go, enjoy yourselves, and just leave all the baggage outside. We're all here to have a good time."

New Times' Music Showcase lineup at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is as follows:

Saturday, February 18

Noon, Oigo - Miami-based multi-instrumentalist Adrian Gonzalez turns cover songs on their head

1 p.m., Palo! - Latin Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban funk

2:15, Suenalo - nine-piece Latin funk band

3:30, Arthur Hanlon - instrumentalist in the Latin music realm

4:45, Locos por Juana - Miami's Grammy-nominated bilingual Latin band

Sunday, February 19

Noon, Jorge Luis Chacin - Miami-based Venezuelan singer-songwriter

1 p.m., Bobby Lee Rodgers - South Florida blues guitarist

2:15 p.m., Patrick & the Swayzees - Key West band mixing high-energy rockabilly and surf

3:15 p.m., Roosevelt Collier's All Star Jam - local master of the pedal steel guitar

5 p.m. Greyhounds - Austin-based blues-rock duo

Monday, February 20

12:30 p.m., the Eric Vick Band - mix of funk, rock, and R&B

1:45 p.m., the GoodNites - Miami rock quartet

2:45 p.m., Sunghosts - Miami's version of the Strokes

4 p.m., Electric Kif - instrumental fusion

Coconut Grove Arts Festival 2017

Saturday, February, 18 through Monday, February 20, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Tickets cost $15 for adults via completeticketsoultions.com.

