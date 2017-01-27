Coconut Grove Arts Festival 2017 Music Lineup Will Rock the Bayfront

Miami's best local music acts are coming to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Karli Evans

The first month of the new year hasn't yet wrapped up, but you should start planning your Presidents' Day weekend now.

For the third year in a row, New Times has partnered with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival to showcase some of Miami's best music talent during the holiday weekend.

The festival, now in its 54th year, is a certified Miami institution. The New Times showcase offers another dimension, with blues, Latin, jazz, fusion, and rock. Locos por Juana will headline day one of the festivities, and Suenalo and Palo! will keep the Grove crowds dancing all day. Latin music royalty Arthur Hanlon will also take the stage.

Texas duo Greyhounds and Miami native Roosevelt Collier's All Star Jam will strip things down to a bluesier sound, but not before Patrick & the Swayzees deliver one of their notoriously rowdy, high-energy sets.

Fusion collective Electric Kif will close out the festivities Monday afternoon with the support of the Eric Vick Band, the Goodnites, and local rock stars SunGhosts.

54th-Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Saturday through Monday, February 18 through 20, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $15 for adults or $5 for Coconut Grove residents. Admission is free for ages 12 and under, as well as Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Visit cgaf.com.

