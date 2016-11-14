Chipotle Proves Marketing Is Easier to Swallow With a Side of Free Music

Chipotle found a fun way to shove its marketing agenda down our throats. Photo by Angel Melendez

As one of the most successful American restaurant chains of the last 20 years, Chipotle Mexican Grill has always thrived on the promise of being fresh, healthy, and an overall better alternative to, say, McDonald’s or Taco Bell. Its mission statement calls for “food with integrity” and — with the exception of a pretty major E. coli scandal in 2015 — it’s worked well for the company of over 2,000 locations internationally. And as Miami found out this past weekend with the free Cultivate Chipotle Festival, it turns out the folks behind the “fast casual” chain are also pretty adept at putting on an event that rivals those people often pay hundreds for.

For the price of zero dollars, Cultivate provided festival attendees a variety of culinary, educational, and entertainment options on what was nothing less than a gorgeous South Florida day at Bayfront Park. There was plenty to eat — mostly Chipotle of course — but there were also several stands occupied by local dessert artisans including Panther Coffee. Additionally, in a merciful move to our taste buds, craft beers, most local South Florida breweries, were the norm instead of watered-down national domestics.

There were exhibits touting the positive efforts of Chipotle and, in a sort of sneaky yet brilliant marketing ploy, guests who visited at least three of them received a coupon for a free burrito.

(Note to teachers: free meat pouches could be the key to getting students to turn in homework on time.)

One of many pro-Chipotle exhibits at the festival. Attendees had to visit three to collect a free burrito. Photo by Angel Melendez

On stages facing opposite from one another, guest chefs provided cooking demos while national touring acts got people dancing in the sunshine.

It was, on the whole, an absolute success. Sure, it was basically an amusement park designed by a highly calculated team of marketing and public relations professionals, but it was just so damn hard to hate. Corporate America, take note: if you're going to shove your market-tested copy down our throats, you better make it worth it. And Chipotle did.

Scores of families, couples, friends, and dogs populated the event, for what was a friendly and laid-back affair. The festival was a giant advertisement that Chiptole sorely needed. The company had a rough 2015 that’s partially extended into this year. The New York Times published an article detailing how the average meal at Chipotle is just over 1,000 calories, despite all the natural ingredients. That was nowhere nearly as damning as the more than 500 cases of food poisoning across the country.

Although the Cultivate Festival began seven years ago, a marketing tool like this has never been more important to the company and, from what we saw, it might just go a long way towards repairing their image.

Although the music was just one aspect of the fest, it was perhaps the biggest draw.

Capital Cities performs. Photo by Angel Melendez

Local kid LunchMoney Lewis opened the day to a modestly-sized crowd, but he was no less enthused. Happy to be home from abroad, Lewis performed a number of fun jams including his hit “Bills.” In between songs he elevated everyone’s self-esteem by urging the crowd to raise their hands and shout “I’m great” and then, “I’m awesome!” It was an endearing pair of mantras that seemed to run as general themes throughout the day.

Even though a pair of bands had some severe technical issues, the mood stayed sunny. Phases had a sound check that nearly busted everybody’s eardrums and Clean Bandit had to stop midway through their first song and altogether scrap their closer because of tech glitches. Regardless, both groups soldiered on, apologizing profusely, but never letting their spirits dampen. Sam Feldt, a Dutch DJ, and headliners St. Lucia and Capital Cities drew the biggest crowds and, thankfully, had flawless sets.

Whether or not Cultivate can give Chipotle the boost in the arm it needs to raise their stocks remains to be seen. Surely, the only way confidence can truly be restored is by preventing any further health incidents. Either way, however the business side of things pan out, one thing is for sure, they know how to have a damn good time.

And we hope more corporations follow with similar events. Coke, McDonalds, Ford — you owe us for all those years of awful fucking commercials. Throw us a damn party.

