Cher to Perform Last-Minute Concert for Hillary Clinton at the Fillmore Miami Beach
|
Cher will host a last-minute fundraising concert for Clinton in Miami.
Photo by Timothy Norris
As the election wheezes out its last few cold, miserable breaths, it's becoming clear what state both Trump and Clinton are fighting hardest for: Florida.
As we learned yesterday, our critical swing state is hanging neither to the left nor the right, but rather dangling straight down the middle as polls show both candidates neck and neck, with Clinton holding on to a very narrow lead.
But if there has been one upside to the political madness that's invaded our state, it's music. This past weekend Miami enjoyed a free Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony concert at Bayfront Park. And this Sunday, Cher will be heading to the Fillmore for a concert/Clinton fundraiser.
Tickets to the event are available via hillaryclinton.com. Tickets start at $45 for general admission, $250 for preferred seating, $1,000 to get a photo with Cher, and, finally, $2,700 if you'd like to attend a "host reception" with Cher. This will be the second time Cher, who hasn't exactly been subtle about her utter hatred for Mr. Trump, has stopped by Miami to fundraise for Clinton. The singer was here on August 19 for a Wynwood event.
Both Trump and Clinton have spent their fair share of time in Miami over the last month. It feels like Clinton has been here nearly every day in the last couple weeks — including an appearance at her rally/Jennifer Lopez concert this past weekend. She even popped into Brickell's Fado Irish Pub to address supporters Sunday morning, rudely forgoing local tradition by not chugging a couple shots of Fireball and getting into a fight with her Uber driver on the way out.
Meanwhile Trump has announced another of his notoriously serene and not at all blatantly racist rallies this Wednesday at Bayfront Park and is officially feuding with the Backstreet Boys. So, there's that.
The good news is this will all be over soon. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, and early voting will be available until Sunday. So go cast your vote, because Cher will know if you didn't.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
1700 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
ZZ Top
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 8:00pm
-
Bonnie Raitt: Dig In Deep Tour 2016
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 8:00pm
-
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: We Live For Love Tour
TicketsWed., Nov. 2, 8:00pm
-
South Beach Chamber Ensemble: "The Austrians"
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!