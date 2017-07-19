EXPAND Who's excited for new music venues? Photo by Monica McGivern

Miami's music scene has experienced a resurgence of venues lately. While some of our favorites have been casualties of the ever-evolving scene, most recently the legendary Jazid on South Beach, these new spots will hopefully fill the crater-sized holes of the fallen. So get out there and support the artists performing at these fresh locales.

From Allapattah to South Beach, here are Miami's five best new music venues.

EXPAND Sofilla performing at B-Side. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

1. B-Side

2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2750; bsidemiami.com.

This unassuming Allapattah punk cave is the latest addition to the Miami music scene. It is the brainchild of Cesar Morales, proprietor of Wood Tavern and Las Rosas, along with partner Nicky Bowe, formerly of Churchill's Pub. Connected to Las Rosas, the just-over-a-month-old backroom is a serious breath of fresh air, with friendly bartenders and an inviting atmosphere that makes for a fun night. If you plan on featuring this bar as the backdrop for your next Snapchat story, think again; a sign behind the bar warns social media-crazed patrons, "No selfies or videos. No posting tonight. Enjoy the moment. Want to share with friends? Call them tomorrow and tell them all about it." With B-Side's proper stage and illuminated bleacher-style seating, your days of being blocked by the tallest and sweatiest heads are long gone. Can we get an amen? Be sure to catch the venue's free monthly shows featuring some of Miami's best local talent.

Floyd's classic cocktails, live music, and refined ambiance set this venue apart from the rest. Courtesy of Floyd

2. Floyd Miami

34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com.

Tucked between Heart and Space, this dark and charming cocktail bar has reinvigorated the place that was once the short-lived Libertine, thanks to a group that bought Space. The spot was originally a first-floor room, but was sectioned off in 2015 and dubbed Libertine. That quickly fizzled. Fast forward to 2017: The interior hasn't undergone a major face-lift with the exception of a few layout changes. But Floyd's classic cocktails, live music, and refined ambiance have set this venue apart. New Times named the intimate downtown hangout the best small music venue in town. Stroll down its long hall, take a seat at one of the many comfy couches, and enjoy a night of quality performances, poetry, and great conversation.

EXPAND DJ Snoopadelic, AKA Snoop Dogg, throwing it down at Ora. Photo by Chris Carter

3. Ora Nightclub

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com.

If you've made it past the doors of this über-exclusive 10,000-square-foot megaclub, you're in for one hell of a night. You won't have to suffer spilled drinks and battle wounds from an overcrowded club. Ora's colorful, two-room sanctuary is where you come to escape the nightlife chaos. Whether you choose to get down on the main dance floor or post up in the laid-back upstairs Anti-Social Room, rest assured you won't be rubbing sweaty elbows at this 600-person capacity hot spot. You might remember it as the former Adore Nightclub, but that only lasted 16 weeks, so we don't blame you if you've forgotten. Since Ora's Art Basel soft opening, big-timers from Snoop Dogg to Flosstradamus to Nina Sky have graced the stages and decks of this multimillion-dollar interior created by French designer François Frossard.

EXPAND Hurry! Snag that couch before someone else does. Courtesy of Ricky's South Beach

4. Ricky's South Beach

1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3602; rickyssouthbeach.com.

Booze, bands, grub, and old-school arcade games: Ricky's supplies nothing but the essentials. Next door to its famed sister property, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (both Menin Hospitality concepts), this adult playground was voted by readers Best New Bar in Best of Miami 2017. Grab a bite at the Quality Foods station and take a seat on the wooden benches before heading to the full bar. And now, the venue's carnival-style bites are vanishing into the ether as New York's Artichoke Basille's Pizza takes over the kitchen. This '80s-inspired spot has upped the ante with live band karaoke on Mondays, in addition to showcasing Miami's local talent on rock 'n' roll Thursdays and live reggae on Fridays.

EXPAND Colombia's Bomba Estéreo at Armando Records' grand opening. Photo by Chris Carter

5. Armando Records

30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-450-2260; armandorecords.org.

It was a sad day in April 2014 when the beloved Vagabond closed its doors after six years. While fans will forever mourn the loss of this Miami institution, they have welcomed Armando Records to Miami's music scene. But this isn't Armando's first rodeo. Bogotá is home to the first Armando Records. The new-to-Miami spot on NE 14th Street celebrated its grand opening in November 2016 with a performance by Colombia's Bomba Estéreo. Since then, bands such as Locos Por Juana and Rawayana have graced the stages. From the guitars, vinyl records, and cassette tapes permanently fixed to the walls; to the candles, ornate wooden ceiling fixtures, and new bar, owners have shown a keen eye for design and open layout. Don't miss the drum-kit lights hanging from the ceiling on your way to the backyard terrace.

