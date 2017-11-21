Cheap Miami Records Makes Cassette of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Release

This past week, the Australian rock band with the unwieldy name of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard decided to have its newest album, Polygondwanaland, stand out from the pack of new releases that flood streaming services every Friday. Instead of just making the album available free to download, they decided to enter the ten-song release completely into public domain. This means anyone in the world can distribute copies of the album. The psych band's website had thorough instructions and heaps of encouragement for fans to press their own vinyl or distribute their own CD's of Polygondwanaland.



When Patrick Garcia heard this news, he knew his label Cheap Miami Records had to take part in the musical distribution experiment. "I always liked King Gizzard," Garcia says, "When they made the announcement and I heard just about every city had a label putting their own spin on it, I said why not do one for Miami?"

The Cheap Miami Records version now on presale will come in a bundle of two cassettes. The first tape will have the complete King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard album, the second tape will feature local South Florida psychedelic bands like Fat Sun, Sandratz, and Taxi. "I know there are people out there who are collecting every release that is coming out. I thought it would be cool for the collectors to get a piece of Miami on it. They'll be able to get a taste of the Miami psyche scene."