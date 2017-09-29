Miami Rock Icon Charlie Pickett Teams Up With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck for Irma Charity Single

It's easy to get jaded about a city like Miami, with its exasperating rush-hour traffic jams, bougie tourist traps, and questionable characters. Like most major metropolitan cities, the Magic City is full of residents who love to hate the town they call home. But it's like family. Only we can trash-talk our own.

So when Hurricane Irma threatened to devastate South Florida with destruction unseen since Hurricane Andrew, Miamians banded together to ensure a speedy recovery.

Miami rock royalty Charlie Pickett was in the middle of recording his long-awaited new album when Irma began churning toward Florida after flooding Cuba and making the Virgin Islands nearly uninhabitable. Pickett had recorded his song "What I Like About Miami" for his forthcoming album more than a year ago, but he made the decision to release the song as a charity single as the storm approached.