Surprise! Charli XCX Is Throwing a Free Show Thursday

It's not even time for Art Basel, and South Florida is already being bombarded with last-minute, must-attend events. This one might be a little out of the way if you live south of the Broward County line, but it's big nonetheless: Charli XCX is performing at Revolution Live Thursday evening, and admission is free.
The concert will celebrate the opening of a vast new H&M at Sawgrass Mills, and, yes, we know what you might be thinking. But even if you're not one for fast fashion, it's hard to complain about a free show. Think of it as a Robin Hood scenario: You're taking from the multinational conglomerate and giving to yourself.
Anyone wanting to see the show will have to RSVP via hmfortlauderdale.splashthat.com. Admission is first-come, first-served, and all ages are welcome.
Charli XCX, the British alt-pop star who gained fame as a co-writer and vocalist on songs by Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea, was in South Florida last month supporting fellow singer Halsey.
Though Charli started off sampling producers such as Gold Panda on the early hit "You (Ha Ha Ha)," her recent work includes collaborations with the production collective PC Music: Her EP Vroom Vroom was produced entirely by Sophie, and her mixtape Number 1 Angel, released this year, features beats by Sophie, A.G. Cook, and Danny L. Harle.
Charli XCX. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Admission is free with RSVP via hmfortlauderdale.splashthat.com.
