Surprise! Charli XCX Is Throwing a Free Show Thursday

It's not even time for Art Basel, and South Florida is already being bombarded with last-minute, must-attend events. This one might be a little out of the way if you live south of the Broward County line, but it's big nonetheless: Charli XCX is performing at Revolution Live Thursday evening, and admission is free.

The concert will celebrate the opening of a vast new H&M at Sawgrass Mills, and, yes, we know what you might be thinking. But even if you're not one for fast fashion, it's hard to complain about a free show. Think of it as a Robin Hood scenario: You're taking from the multinational conglomerate and giving to yourself.