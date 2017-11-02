RockFest 80's Is Your Chance to Catch Three Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Bands in One Weekend

Roy Anthony is a self-described "L.A. boy" who grew up frequenting the famed rock 'n' roll dive bars on the city's Sunset Strip. The Roxy, Troubadour, and Whisky are clubs so legendary they attained one-name status during the time they were pressure-cooker incubators for bands ranging from the Doors in the '60s to Mötley Crüe in its '80s glam-rock, hair-metal heyday.

Anthony hoped to find the same environment when he settled in South Florida after years of producing rock events around the world, but he found that the vibrant rock scene he'd encountered in various cities around the globe was largely absent here. The venues certainly exist — Churchill's, Revolution Live, Culture Room, Hard Rock Live — but some of them have diversified beyond a strictly rock audience, while others are proxies for Live Nation's artist bookings. On the Sunset Strip, he says, you "can jump into a van, jump out of a van, and go see five different local rock bands every night of the week." He sees a similar potential in South Florida, where he says rock fans are plenty, but they've been forgotten or increasingly ignored by radio programmers and live music venues as other genres surge.