Father of "Cash Me Ousside" Girl Speaks Out Against "Exploitation" of His Daughter

Earlier this week, New Times reported on the latest bizarre chapter in the story of Danielle Bregoli, whose appearances on Dr. Phil made her an internet celebrity and secured her a recording contract with Atlantic Records. Many observers have commented about the situation, but a new voice has entered the conversation, arguably one more important than all others: that of her father.

Ira Peskowitz, age 49, has come out in opposition to what he sees as the exploitation of his 14-year-old daughter by Atlantic Records and her management team. He tells New Times he is disturbed that her provocative behavior and persona — glamorized and commodified in her new rap video, "These Heaux" — is being condoned and even encouraged in the name of profit.

"The exploitation of what they're doing to her," he says, "is disgusting."

