Camila Cabello Swung by Gramps Sunday to Meet Her Biggest Fans

Can you still have fun at Gramps if all the drinks are nonalcoholic? For Camila Cabello fans gathered at the popular Wynwood bar this past Sunday afternoon, the answer was a resounding yes.

Cabello, formerly of the hit girl group Fifth Harmony, released her debut album, Camila, this past January 12. The album went straight to number one on the Billboard album charts at the same time her ubiquitous "Havana" sat at the top of the singles chart. She's the first artist to achieve both feats simultaneously on a solo debut since Beyoncé did so in 2003.

Spotify threw Cabello a party to celebrate her runaway success as a solo artist and invited about 300 fans to party with her in Wynwood. The Spotify team transformed Gramps into the made-for-Instagram "Casa Cabello," an Old Havana-themed bar with a cafecito station, pastelitos and croquetas, and mocktails such as virgin Cuba Libres, mojitos, and daiquiris. Though she's ruling the charts, the 20-year-old Cuban-American singer-singer is not yet legal drinking age. Though her gathered fan base skewed younger, a wide range of ages was represented.