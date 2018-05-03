Cake (the Band) Is a Taste Worth Acquiring

On road trips when I was a kid, my family had a lineup of road tunes in the CD changer including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits and Paul Simon's Graceland. Around the time I started middle school, though, my sister — the host of a college radio station — sneaked in something that was new and dangerous-sounding: Cake's fourth album, Comfort Eagle.

It was unlike anything I'd heard before. Like the rest of Cake's catalogue, Comfort Eagle mixes gritty, overdriven guitar riffs; mariachi-inspired trumpet melodies; a less-is-more, borderline-folk aesthetic; and the spoken-word weirdness of John McCrea's monotone vocal style. Even then, I recognized McCrea was casually disguising sharp social criticisms as toe-tapping jingles and purposefully dropping shocking lyrics into innocuous-sounding songs. Maybe that's why my parents found Cake indigestible. But I'd discovered what would become one of my favorite bands.

Ahead of Cake's set at SunFest this Sunday, May 6, in West Palm Beach, I'm taking a moment to get nostalgic and wax poetic about the music of my youth and also recognize that the Sacramento five-piece is, quite simply, one of the least heralded but most important bands of the mid-1990s/early 2000s. Not only does Cake's sound capture the vibe of the times, but McCrea's general disillusionment also bridged the gap between Gen-X slacker musicians and millennial hipsters who still don't think it's cool to like anything.