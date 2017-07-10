LA’s Busdriver Makes a Stop in Miami

EXPAND Busdriver Courtesy photo

Busdriver was weened on rap and, what he calls “heavy jazz” from an early age, his father wrote Def Jam’s 1985 biopic, Krush Groove. He emerged as a rap contender when, he says, he was “rapping a lot” on the school bus with his friends. His lyrics pushed boundaries from the onset, inspired by the LA riots in 1992. And he was inducted into the famed open mike workshop Project Blowed at the tender age of 16.

His star has been rising ever since in the growing West Coast indie rap scene. His lyrics challenge race and class divisions, as he sings in the "Species of Property" from the album Thumbs: "They’re telling me that the body’s free/ but we the species of property. A mislabeled parcel of human electricity … Prehistoric in form, beyond time and essence/ I wrote that for Baltimore."

His collaborations in recent years have been with Milo, Mike Eagle, Jeremiah Jae, Zeroh, Flying Lotus, Modeselktor, Danny Brown, Aesop Rock, Daedelus, Kneebody, Mono/poly, P.O.S, Deerhoof, Daveed Diggs, Anderson Paak., and others. Ten albums into his rap exploration, his most recent album releases include the critically acclaimed Perfect Hair (2014) and Thumbs (2015).

“The reason why rap music is so great to me, why I feel it gives me an advantage, is because rap music is about the complete,” he told Fact magazine in an interview. “It’s about being able to synthesize what’s around you. It’s kinda rooted in the lower tier of the socio-economical ladder in being able to forge and make do with little, with the ‘not much’ that you have. It’s born out of disadvantage, so it’s all inclusive. Taking that ethic with me into the early ’00s and being introduced to all these scenes, it opened me up and I was like, Why doesn’t everyone do this?”

Busdriver

With Zeroh and Bleubird. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketfly.com.

