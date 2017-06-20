Bulldozing The Fillmore To Construct A Hotel Could Leave Local Music Lovers In Limbo

The Fillmore is one of the most popular music venues in South Florida. Photo by Jason Koerner

In the spring of 2013, during a time Miami Beach city leaders proposed to bulldoze the Fillmore to make way for chic condos, Lauren "Lolo" Reskin, the owner of Sweat Records, blogged about what the suggested demolition meant to her.

“To hear that we might lose the Fillmore," she wrote, “is the worst possible news for music lovers in South Florida. . . . Losing the Fillmore would be a huge step backwards, with booking agents again seeing Miami as a desert for their artists.”

Reskin wasn't alone in her opinion. Thousands of Miamians were outraged the venue — the favorite for many locals — was planned to be knocked down. Music lovers felt like they were about to be tossed out on the street. Due in large part to the public outcry, though, the Fillmore was spared.

However, plans to tear it down have, once again, been revitalized. Instead of replacing it with condos though, this time local politicians envision placing a massive hotel on the Fillmore’s current site.

After a yearlong deliberation, the seven-member Blue Ribbon Committee — formed by Mayor Philip Levine to assess whether the city should build the hotel — reached a consensus on June 1 that the city of Miami Beach would greatly benefit from a convention center hotel on the Fillmore site.

Indeed, a convention “headquartered” hotel would make visits to Miami easier for conventioneers, allowing them more convenient access to their rooms, however, Miami Beach city leaders could not pick a more beloved building to demolish to construct the new lodgings.

The Fillmore is one of South Florida’s most visited mid-size music venues, and — as the concert hall’s Facebook fans have said — it has stood sentry on that corner of Washington and 17 Street for the better part of 70 years, representing Miami’s live music and performing arts scene.

Though it is certainly a part of South Beach history, attracting everyone from Frank Sinatra to Lana del Rey over the years, the Fillmore (aka the Jackie Gleason Theater) isn’t officially deemed a historic landmark though because it’s been remodeled numerous times. Despite this technicality, the Magic City's foremost architectural historians believe the Fillmore's current site should be respected.

"Although the building is not designated as historic — it has been altered significantly over the years — the site itself has historic significance as a center for concerts and theater over the last several decades in Miami Beach," Daniel Ciraldo, the executive director of Miami Design Preservation League, tells New Times. "We hope that whatever is planned will preserve the significance of the site and allow for improved and ongoing performances at this important location."

Although it might not be a registered historic site, the Fillmore's quirky '80s take on Art Deco has helped ingratiate it into the hearts of many Miamians. In a story we published last week we wrote that the Fillmore is so iconic that it's kind of easy to ignore. Not because its style isn't alluring—the Fillmore is quite charming—but because it just seems so... settled. As fixed in place, it seems, as the Freedom Tower is on Biscayne Boulevard.

Despite this, last week Commissioner Ricky Arriola told New Times that there are plans, after the Fillmore is demolished, to construct a "revitalized" music venue on another site on the city-owned convention center complex. Arriola said the new building would have at least as many seats as the demolished Fillmore and with a better design for acoustics. But some locals fear that tearing down the Fillmore will end up putting local music lovers in a state of limbo for years to come. Particularly because currently the plans to build the hotel are more substantial than a new performing arts venue.

In response to last week's New Times' story on the demolition, local culturist Leslie Feldman wrote on Facebook that it was "pure delusion" to believe another music venue would be readily constructed for locals.

"If you think for one moment that the Fillmore (Jackie Gleason Theatre) can be 'torn down and rebuilt, in another location' as Ricky Arriola says... to make way for a convention center hotel, think again and then slap yourself in the face to wake up. There will be no rebuild. None. Not now, not ever. The Carnival Center; now called the Adri[e]nne Arsht PAC was built more than 10 years ago and it cost right around $485 MILLION dollars; was two years late in going on-line, over budget and severely scaled down from original plans. Where is the City of Miami Beach going to get a new $600 million dollars to build a new Performing Arts Center, in 2020 money? Get real. Get serious. It will never happen. It will never be a priority, and will never have the money. Tear it down and it's gone forever..."

Woody Graber, who helps manage the Fillmore, also didn't mince words about the demolition. On Facebook he chastised Arriola.

Now that the Blue Ribbon Committee has recommended to commissioners and Mayor Phillip Levine that a hotel be should be built on the Fillmore site, among the bullet points in the plan moving forward is coaxing residents to go along with the scheme. However, that may be harder than anticipated. As of Friday of last week, there has been a swell of people who've not only declared that they stand rigidly opposed to the Fillmore's bulldozing, but who say that they will band together to oust any city official who support tearing it down.

Perhaps city leaders have opened up a can of worms for themselves — or a gateway to hell — with this plan to replace the Fillmore with a hotel. Though a convention center hotel may be beneficial, there's a resounding reaction from locals that depriving people of the longstanding cultural center is an affront to locals' way of life.

Meanwhile, a social media page entirely devoted to saving the Fillmore, which began back in 2013, has now been stirred by the recent drama. One person who recently commented on the page wrote that, "[The Fillmore is] the only place worth visiting on the beach. You take this place down kiss the beach goodbye! Miami Beach sucks already; this is like the only history it has at this point!"

Fancy hotels are great, but people don't go to cities just to stare at their hotel rooms. People like to go out and see a city's cultural offerings. If the Fillmore is lost, then it isn't just locals who will lose out, but tourists too. They could always shop at the chainstores on Lincoln, though.

