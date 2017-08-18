Bryson Tiller on "Wild Thoughts" and His Wild Year

Bryson Tiller gets wild behind the mike in the recording booth, but in conversation he’s a remarkably soft-spoken guy. Given how difficult it’s become to find success in the music industry these days, it’s damn near impossible to find a rising artist whose modus operandi isn’t 24-hour self-promotion. And though Tiller is still an Instagramming, Snapchatting millennial, he has gone to Beyoncé levels of effort to maintain his privacy in the wake of his newfound fame. Search YouTube for a video interview with Tiller, and aside from sneaky footage taken by fans at Q&As, you might be scrolling all day. Tiller has said he might never do a video interview out of fear that the black hole of internet comment sections and memes would overshadow his artistic output. Even hip-hop radio heavyweights like New York’s Hot 97 DJs have had to settle for phone chats with the reclusive rapper.

In 2017, Tiller has provided even more proof that he means to remain focused solely on his music. Tiller is heading out on the road for his Set It Off Tour, which will take him through the United States and Europe — including a stop at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables — fresh off the heels of a number one album debut on the U.S. charts with his sophomore full-length, True to Self. Tiller’s profile rose this year when DJ Khaled featured him on a verse on the unequivocal summer anthem of 2017, “Wild Thoughts,” alongside Rihanna. The trio shot the song's steamy, fireworks-laden music video in Little Haiti. Though Tiller was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, he says Miami feels like a second home to him in a sense — a cosmic sense.