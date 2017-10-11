Bruno Mars' Music Is Derivative of Everything You've Heard Before, and That's OK

Two years ago, before Donald Trump took up the mantle of managing the world's most volatile Twitter account, the president's future campaign opponent, Kanye West, thought it pertinent to apologize to Bruno Mars in fewer than 140 characters.

After saying he was sorry to Beck for crashing the Grammy stage after the L.A. rocker's album Morning Phase bested Beyoncé's self-titled visual album, West tweeted, "I also want to publicly apologize to Bruno Mars, I used to hate on him but I really respect what he does as an artist."

West's faults are well documented, but he's correct on all fronts here. The VMA should have gone to "Single Ladies" over Taylor Swift, Beyoncé deserved the Grammy over Beck's album, and it's a mistake to dismiss Bruno Mars' songs as cheesy, reductive throwbacks. Yes, most of the music the world has heard from Mars — who will be in South Florida for two shows beginning Sunday — is grounded in doo-wop homage and heavy nods to the Police, Michael Jackson, and James Brown. But if Mars could raise the dead and bring them all onstage with him, he'd be more than capable of holding his own alongside them, as he proved during his electric 2014 Super Bowl halftime show. He was so successful in that performance that two short years later, Coldplay brought him and Beyoncé, a fellow halftime show veteran, back to the world's biggest stage to liven up a pedestrian set.