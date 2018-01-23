Britney Spears Will Bring Vegas Residency Piece of Me to South Florida This Summer

Were you crushed that you never took a drunken girls' trip to see Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas before it ended? Britney knows. After wrapping up her landscape-shifting Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood after four years this past New Year's Eve, Spears has just announced she'll take the production on tour in the States and Europe this year, including three shows at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood.
Spears made her last concert stop in South Florida in 2011 on her Femme Fatale Tour. At the time, Nicky Minaj was still new enough on the scene to be one of a handful of opening acts. Since then, Spears has been a guest judge on The X Factor, providing the internet with a litany of iconic reaction GIFs during her tenure, and released two albums, Britney Jean and her latest, Glory.
Since Spears began her Vegas residency in 2013, a rite of passage that used to be relegated to the end stages of artists' careers, the Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars, and most recently Lady Gaga have all announced residencies on the Strip.
Though Spears' career has been plagued by rampant evidence of lip-syncing, Piece of Me was wildly successful because of its elaborate production and dedicated millennial fan base. The year 2018 is looking to be just as lucrative for Spears, as she takes Piece of Me on the road and prepares for the release of her upcoming tenth studio album.
Tickets for the South Florida shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday, January 26. Venue and social media presales begin Thursday, January 25, at 10 a.m.
Here's the full U.S. tour schedule for Piece of Me:
- July 12 — MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
- July 13 — MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
- July 15 — Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT
- July 17 — Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands
- July 19 — Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
- July 20 — Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
- July 23 — Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
- July 24 — Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
- July 27 — Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
- July 28 — Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
- July 29 — Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
Britney Spears: Piece of Me. 8 p.m. Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; and Sunday, July 29, at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $105 to $330 via ticketmaster.com.
