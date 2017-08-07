Bowie in Space Honors David Bowie at Churchill's Pub

A year and a half after his passing, it still feels odd to refer to David Bowie in anything other than the present tense. During his five decades as a recording artist, Bowie informed contemporary culture by looking to the future while taking care to consider the past. If he seemed other-worldly, it was only because his influences — from the choreography of celebrated mime Lindsay Kemp to the perennially futuristic clang of Kraftwerk — were unfamiliar to his adoring masses. Author Paul Morley once referred to Bowie as “the human equivalent of a Google search,” considering his ability to synthesize countless traditions, artists, and philosophies to produce something new and unmistakably unique. In reality, Bowie might very well have been the most earthbound pop star of them all — not a prophet or a Stone Age man, just a mortal with the potential of a superman.

“We knew intellectually that Bowie was mortal, but on some level it never really seemed like he could die,” says Andrew Schwartz, the lead singer of Miami cover band Armada!. “That's just such a banal thing to do, you know? Bowie seemed like he'd just evolve into a being of pure energy and point the rest of us to the monolith that would transform us and bring us to his level. He was larger than life and every other cliché you can think of.”