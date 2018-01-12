The Old-School New Wave of Brooklyn's Book of Love

It is widely accepted that older is better when it comes to synthesizers. Keyboardist Ted Ottaviano, for instance, swears by the vintage synths he and his bandmates have used since the mid-'80s.

"We still have a number of them that have stayed up and running, and it is a little bit like a museum," he says of the collection. "Even with all the digital stuff they make now, all the software that emulates those vintage synths, it really doesn't have the same resonance. The old synths have a power to them that you can't really duplicate."

Ottaviano plays keyboards for Book of Love, a classic electronic/synth-pop band out of Brooklyn he cofounded with vocalist Susan Ottaviano (they share the same last name but aren't married or otherwise related). The band is perhaps best known for the mid-to-late-'80s singles "Sunny Day," "Boy," and "Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls," as well as Susan's signature deadpan vocal delivery.