Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Still Represent Real Hip-Hop

I can’t hear the term "first of the month" without being transported back to my summer school graduation in 1995. Cap in tow, sporting my Cross Colors and a mullet, I would bump Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in my Camaro IROC Z as I cruised the Grove with my homies.

Today, I’m 42. The sports car is long gone, and mumble rap garbage molests my ears.

At a pool-deck brunch with Bone Thugs member Layzie, I commented on how Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are even more relevant to me today. I told Layzie that they represent what it used to take to become hip-hop superstars.