Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
World Red Eye

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Still Represent Real Hip-Hop

Notorious Nastie | October 28, 2017 | 3:40pm
I can’t hear the term "first of the month" without being transported back to my summer school graduation in 1995. Cap in tow, sporting my Cross Colors and a mullet, I would bump Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in my Camaro IROC Z as I cruised the Grove with my homies.

Today, I’m 42. The sports car is long gone, and mumble rap garbage molests my ears.

At a pool-deck brunch with Bone Thugs member Layzie, I commented on how Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are even more relevant to me today. I told Layzie that they represent what it used to take to become hip-hop superstars.

Nowadays, you’re more likely to have commercial success by being rude to your parents and insulting Dr. Phil on T.V. (I’m looking at you, Danielle Bregoli), but, in the early days of Bone Thugs, talent and drive were not only needed but required.

Armed with resilience, and a fire demo, Bizzy and the boys set out to get signed. Flesh N Bone worked at KFC to save money to buy bus tickets so the group could track down Eric Wright aka Eazy E. The goal? To audition for a real American idol, decades before reality television corrupted the industry.

These cats lived on the streets as they fought for footing in the music game. They met Eazy backstage at a show in Cleveland and auditioned on the spot. Eazy, who happened to be a Ruthless Records CEO, signed them instantly. The rest is history.

Thirty million albums later, and Bone Thugs hold many records in the hip-hop hall of fame. Most importantly, they’re the only group in rap history to collaborate with Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Eazy E.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are the soundtrack to the memory of real hip-hop.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. 7 p.m. Sunday, October 29, at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; sidebarmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via songkick.com.

