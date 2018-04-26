BluLine the Artist Is What Miami's Underground R&B Scene Needs

Purple rose petals covered the floor at Gramps Wynwood while R&B singers BluLine the Artist whispered sweet nothings into my ear. I swear we locked eyes as they harmonized. I felt they were only singing to me, but when their pop-driven R&B music stopped, my trance was broken. I discovered a handful of girls drooling along with me. The two curly-haired Puerto Rican boys stole everyone's hearts. They possess a sound never before heard in the Miami music scene, which makes their glistening smiles and good looks even more tantalizing. As the lights came up in Wynwood, I realized: 1) this is what the Miami underground music scene has been missing and 2) that I just cheated on my boyfriend.

When you think of a boy band, three things come to mind: well-coordinated dance moves including pelvic thrusts, girls throwing their panties on stage, or jealous boyfriends hating on their girls' #ManCrushMonday Instagram posts. As for BluLine the Artist members and brothers Robert, age 29, and David Ruiz, age 28, all three options are Germaine.

Born in Chicago, Robert and David were raised by their ex-gang member father after their mother died of breast cancer. Their father is now a pastor, and that helped bring music into their lives — just not in the way they wanted it. “We grew up in the church,” David says. “Our father pushed us to sing gospel, but our hearts weren’t in it.”