Black Tide Reunites at Churchill's Headbanger's Ball 2018

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Black Tide's debut album, Kendall's biggest metal band will reunite June 2 at Churchill's Pub. For now, it's a one-time gig, bassist Zakk Sandler explains. "People keep asking if we're going to play more shows or if we're going to do a record. No. We're going to play this show, and then we'll go from there."

Sandler and singer/guitarist Gabriel Garcia founded Black Tide under the name Radio in 2004, back when they were pip-squeaks. "We'd play at Churchill's; a place called Kaffe Krystal was our home venue. There were so few clubs to play at," Sandler reminisces. "It was mostly garages and backyard parties."

From those humble beginnings, Black Tide quickly found itself at the top of the metal world. The bandmates signed with Interscope Records, which released their first two albums, 2008's Light From Above and 2011's Post Mortem; played Ozzfest; and hobnobbed with some of their musical heroes. "There were so many great moments," Sandler says. "We played with Avenge Sevenfold. We shared a tour with Slipknot. We were once at an awards show sitting next to Metallica and talking shit with them. I couldn't believe that Lars Ulrich knew our band existed."