Black Tape for a Blue Girl Debut New Album at Deju Vu Audio South

Photo Courtesy of Sam Rosenthal

Though some musicians might feel awkward watching people listen to their songs, Sam Rosenthal says he will feel no such anxiety when Deju Vu Audio South hosts a listening party for his band's double album, These Fleeting Moments. "At a listening party I don't have to worry about doing anything," Rosenthal, the leader of Black Tape for a Blue Girl, tells us over the phone. "I can relax with the knowledge people are listening to it as it's meant to be."

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Rosenthal has made music all over the country since attending FIU. His memories of growing up here in the '80s are mixed. "There was a feeling of isolation until I discovered punk rock and felt like part of the freaks." It was in California in 1986 where Black Tape for a Blue Girl got its start playing darkwave music, which he describes as "alternative music that has different styles mixed in. We're not a rock band. It's for people that like Brian Eno or Dead Can Dance. It is contemplative music that has lots of instrumentals."

The band has had a long circuitous path with many members over the years and many home bases, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and now Portland. This Miami listening party will have a feel of a hometown event as the two other current members live in South Florida. "Oscar Herrera was my vocalist for many years. We worked on the first seven records together. We reconnected and he suggested his daughter Dani Herrera should also sing on the new one."

The trio recorded These Fleeting Moments in Portland, but are planning to work on a new EP while Rosenthal visits South Florida for the listening party. Their familiarity with each other, Rosenthal says, makes recording a breeze. "Oscar and I worked together forever, so he knows what I'm looking for and Dani has listened to our music since she was one year old."

The listening party at Deja Vu is something Rosenthal is greatly looking forward to. "I like that it's interactive, where you can meet people who like your music. " Rosenthal says he's always pleased to meet a fan, never more so than when he heard legendary movie director David Lynch dug his sounds. "After I heard he listened to our albums in the '80s when he was cutting his movies, I made sure to get in touch and send him our new record."

Black Tape For A Blue Girl — Miami Record Release Party. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Deja Vu Audio South, 4040 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 412, Miami; dejavuaudiosouth.com. 305-306-7249; Admission is free.

