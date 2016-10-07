Black Kvlt Festival Promises Death and Destruction at Churchill's

EXPAND The famous Churchill's bathroom. Photo by Monica McGivern

After the underwhelming collection of wind and rain South Florida was calling Hurricane Matthew, the city could use an adrenaline boost. Thankfully, the fourth-annual Black Kvlt Festival is upon us.

"I'm not a Satan worshipper, but I like the dark, evil shit," Ira Ochacher says when asked why he organized the fourth-annual Black Kvlt Festival, coming to Churchill's tonight, Friday, October 4. The event will consist of ten bands with two stages profiling the best the country has to offer in black and doom metal.

For the metal novices out there, here's a quick explanation: Black metal is a fast tempo, theatrical brand of heavy metal where the musicians often paint their faces to look like corpses and sing of the devil and other supernatural beings. Doom metal, to contrast, has a slower tempo, and focuses on lyrics of despair and dread. After reading these genre descriptions, one can't help but wonder where a nice guy like Ochacher — who spoke with New Times after catching a matinee screening of Deepwater Horizon — finds the motivation for such painful songs. "I just really like the atmosphere," he says. "The evil, the vocals, the songs, the meaning of it all..."

Inquisition, who will be performing tonight at Churchill's. Photo Courtesy of Inquisition

After visiting Black Metal festivals in Europe, Pennsylvania, and Chicago, Ochacher stared thinking he could put together one in Miami. "There's a lot of Latino Black Metals that we've supported over the years." Among the Latino Black Metal bands are this year's headliners, Inquisition, who hail from Colombia, but currently reside in Seattle. Also on the bill are FIN, a two piece Black Metal outfit from Chicago, South Florida Black Metal legends Kult of Azazel, as well as other Miami Black Metal dabblers like Reapermanser and Maedusa.

"There's going to be a lot of songs about blasphemy, hate, and depression," Ochacher says. Though that might sound like another edition of a presidential debate, Ochacher is expecting a friendlier crowd at Black Kvlt Festival. "It's going to be a bunch of metalheads who go to all our local shows. I've already heard of people traveling from Tampa and Georgia coming down to support this." The fest will have two stages, one inside one called Black Cvlt, and an outside named the Antichrist stage.

Ochacher is already crossing his fingers that he can put on a Black Kvlt Festival five next year. "It depends on the turnout," he says. "We'll see about future shows. Right now, we have an awesome, well-known main band with underground bands not everyone has heard of that people can discover."

Black Kvlt Festival 4 with Inquisition, kult ov azazel, Nocturnus A.D and others. 7 p.m. Friday, October 7, at Churchill's, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Presale tickets cost $15 via bigcartel.com, or $20 at the door.

