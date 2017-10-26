Björk Makes Her Miami Debut With a DJ Set During Art Basel 2017

If you don't know who Björk is, where have you been the past three decades?

The Icelandic musician, artist, and sometimes actress is an icon at this point in her solo career, which has spanned three decades. She's defied expectations and created music and accompanying visuals that have withstood the test of time. Unfortunately, Florida has never had the opportunity to see Björk in the flesh.

That's about to change during Art Basel and Miami Art Week, when III Points will bring Björk to Miami to finally make her Florida debut. To call her arrival a momentous moment for music in Miami is an understatement. III Points might have scored the booking to end all bookings.