BET Gives Luther Campbell Lifetime Achievement Award

Miami's favorite hip-hop uncle is getting overdue recognition. During the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, which will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2 Live Crew founder and Miami New Times columnist Luther Campbell will receive the cable network's coveted lifetime achievement award for his influence in rap music.

At the October 6 taping, Campbell accepted the trophy in front of a hometown crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach. He was flanked by original 2 Live Crew member Mr. Mixx and some of the city's reigning rap kings: DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, and Rick Ross. After the show, Campbell posted a photo of his I Am Hip-Hop Award on Instagram. "I've been waiting 35 years for this," Campbell wrote. "I want to thank the new bosses at BET: Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins and Debra Lee."

Of course, it wouldn't be an Uncle Luke show without a little controversy. Over the weekend, Campbell posted a video clarification about comments he made about New York-based rap producers Funkmaster Flex and DJ Red Alert while making his acceptance speech.