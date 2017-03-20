Seven Pool Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

The Delano's beautiful pool is one possibility. Photo by WorldRedEye.com

There are ventriloquists in Las Vegas, sunrise sets in Ibiza, field raves in England, and pool parties in Miami; we all have our strengths. Take notes, Sin City, because the Magic City was doing this before you even knew dance music existed. Important: Floaties at pool parties aren’t funny, so please be respectful. The cocktails with the overturned Coronas, however, are great. Also, ladies, be cognizant of your coverups; one woman at the Delano last year had a fishnet-ass-cheeks sunburn.

Most important, will you catch something if you get in the water? Says Biscayne Pool & Spa owner Eric Nuñez: “If you want to jump in, then you should be fine, but I recommend keeping your head above water.”

Here are seven pool parties that will make waves and cause a splash during Miami Music Week 2017. Cannonball!

Axtone Miami Pool Party. The Delano, a legendary Miami Beach venue, offers an all-star DJ lineup including Voltron, Axwell, Arty, Benny Benassi, Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, and other impact players. “World, Hold On” and “Satisfaction” are reason enough to choose this bash, but it offers so much more. For starters, Axwell has special guests on the slate. Swedish House Mafia reunion? Maybe. 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $48 via wantickets.com.

All Gone Pete Tong. The phrase “Hi, this is Pete Tong with this week’s Essential Mix” still rings in the ears of dance music fans around the world. Before SoundCloud and Mixcloud, dance music became popular if it was heard on Tong’s radio show. He is the undisputed greatest dance music on-air personality of all time. And this year’s All Gone Pete Tong pool party is the tenth edition. The amphitheater/pool at the National will be filled with house and techno from Tong, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Nic Fanciulli, Pan Pot, Skream, and others. All those hours at the gym were in preparation for parties like this. Flex for Pete Tong. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $36 to $48 via wantickets.com.

Heartfeldt Pool Party. Twerk at pool parties like this. Sam Feldt, Hook N Sling, Jonas Blue, Lost Kings, Mike Williams, and others will get together for a day of what we’re calling palm-tree house music. Shuffle into the sunset with piña coladas and the tropical sounds from this lineup. Vocals from Kimberly Anne, Emily Warren, and other singers who sound exactly like Anne and Warren will loop like the conga line. Drinking game: Consume every time you see a pair of Ray-Bans. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Nautilus, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $43 via wantickets.com.

Punks Pool Party. Before South Beach landmarks such as Shadow Lounge, Liquid, and LIV, there were breakbeats at an infamous nightclub called Fever. Breakbeats will always be Florida’s first love; many v-cards were taken by Icey's Bass Mix of “Beachball.” And for those who haven’t experienced a Florida breaks party, the Punks Pool Party is knocking. This one is for glovers, glowstick stringers, and everyone wearing JNCOs and Adidas visors. The breaks and drum 'n' bass sound of the Florida underground is alive at this party, featuring DJ Icey, Stanton Warriors, Deekline, Miami legend Merlyn, and others. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Albion Hotel, 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; rubellhotels.com. Tickets cost $28 via wantickets.com.

Photo Courtesy of the Raleigh Hotel

12th-Annual Get Wet. Boris, Oscar G, Steve Lawler, and Anthony Attalla will come together for one of the best lineups of the week. In addition to incredible talent, four influential markets and styles will be represented: New York (Boris), the UK (Lawler), Chicago (Attalla), and Miami (OG). Catch some rays as these surgeons carve up house and techno on a Saturday. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $30 via wantickets.com.

Lost Frequencies & Friends. Amazing how artists such as Lost Frequencies from Belgium (cold), Sam Feldt from the Netherlands (colder), and Kygo from Norway (coldest) are so good at making pool-party music. Felix De Laet, AKA Lost Frequencies, emerged on the scene with the hits "Are You With Me" and “Reality"; listen for those and other Stiltsville favorites. Autograf, Shaun Frank, the Magician, and Nora En Pure, AKA Daniela Niederer, are also on the xylophone-filled lineup. Asked for her top five pool-party tracks, Niederer says, “I could name easily five tracks of my own, but here are some I would currently play at a pool party: Nora En Pure, 'On the Beach'; Claptone, 'The Drums (Din Daa Daa)'; Roland Clark, Masch + Yuko, 'Talking About House'; Mat Joe, 'Dance Machine' (original mix); and Me & My Toothbrush, 'Sexy Lady.'" And if anyone in Vegas is still unclear which city is the pool-party king: “Number one has to be Miami. I haven’t been to another city where there are so many different pool parties! The climate is perfect, and it has a lot of venues with the perfect layout. People are always up for partying!” Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Confidante Hotel, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; rubellhotels.com. Tickets cost $26 via wantickets.com.

EXPAND Erick Morillo in the booth at Club Space Miami. Photo by Max Reed

20 Years of Subliminal With Erick Morillo. Few DJs seem to enjoy their job as much as Erick Morillo. He dances, laughs, fist-pumps, gyrates, and shows passion. Partiers crawling down the stretch can feed off of Morillo’s enthusiasm to finish off the week at the National. Like a freshman prepping for spring break, Morillo shared his final pre-MMW workout on Facebook; he's pumped up and ready to kick some ass. Morillo will be joined by Cocodrills, Harry Romero, Junolarc, Patrick M, and other poolside maestros. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $23 via wantickets.com.

