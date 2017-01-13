menu

Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club

Pink Martini, Started by Accident but Now a Sensation, Wants Conga Lines at the Arsht Center


Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Spam AllstarsEXPAND
Spam Allstars
Courtesy photo
Kick off the weekend dancing to the funky melodies of Grammy nominees and local legends Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club. The nine-piece Latin-fusion band will play a free show tonight at the venue, located inside the Gale South Beach Hotel.

This is as close as it gets to a classic Miami night. There will be live Latin-inspired music, drinks, and cigars during one of the warmest winters you could imagine at a club with a nice patio in South Beach. The organizers also promise a speciality handcrafted cocktail menu inspired by the music of the night — perhaps a fancy version of a mango margarita with some mint leaves? A bourbon-infused piña colada?

Expect a night of electronic improvisation mixed with Latin, hip-hop, funk, and dub rhythms, or what the band defines as “electronic descarga.” You never know exactly what you will hear or experience at a Spam Allstars’ show. You might see a bunch of people doing complex salsa moves or even breakdancing, but one thing is certain: The band will make you dance.

Spam Allstars
10 p.m. Friday, January 13, at the Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; regentcocktailclub.com. Admission is free.

Flor Frances
Flor Frances is an Argentine journalist who began exploring the corners of Miami's underground more than seven years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree is social communication and journalism from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina). Besides being a freelance writer for Miami New Times, Flor has her own online magazine called Too Much Love and a marketing agency. She has also worked in the PR and marketing departments of several record labels and hosted radio shows in Argentina and Miami. One of her biggest passions is discovering new good music, preferably postpunk, New Wave, sludge, stoner, industrial, and alternative — the darker the better.

The Regent Cocktail Club
1690 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-0199

www.galehotel.com/nightlife

