Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club

EXPAND Spam Allstars Courtesy photo

Kick off the weekend dancing to the funky melodies of Grammy nominees and local legends Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club. The nine-piece Latin-fusion band will play a free show tonight at the venue, located inside the Gale South Beach Hotel.

This is as close as it gets to a classic Miami night. There will be live Latin-inspired music, drinks, and cigars during one of the warmest winters you could imagine at a club with a nice patio in South Beach. The organizers also promise a speciality handcrafted cocktail menu inspired by the music of the night — perhaps a fancy version of a mango margarita with some mint leaves? A bourbon-infused piña colada?

Expect a night of electronic improvisation mixed with Latin, hip-hop, funk, and dub rhythms, or what the band defines as “electronic descarga.” You never know exactly what you will hear or experience at a Spam Allstars’ show. You might see a bunch of people doing complex salsa moves or even breakdancing, but one thing is certain: The band will make you dance.

Spam Allstars

10 p.m. Friday, January 13, at the Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; regentcocktailclub.com. Admission is free.

