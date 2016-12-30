Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Pitbull's New Year's Revolution

Pitbull has nothing less than worldwide domination on his mind. One key component of that plan: knocking New York's Times Square off its pedestal as the planet's most-watched New Year's Eve party.

For the third year running, Mr. 305 will try to make a dent in the national television ratings with his own blowout fiesta in the Magic City. And this year's guest list might just make it the best year-end throwdown he's hosted yet.

The show will be televised live on Fox to all of America, but if you live in Miami, there's no reason to watch the festivities — hosted this year by Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah — from your couch. After all, the show is free and right on the water at Bayfront Park.

A few words of advice, though: This show will be packed to the absolute brim, so get there early if you want to get in.

No bottles, cans, or fireworks will be allowed inside the park, so get your firecracker fix out of your system before you head out. And if you plan to drive nearby, just don’t. Avoid a headache and take Metrorail or Metromover, which will operate all night long for the special occasion. Uber and Lyft are also decent options.

Either way, this party promises to be worth the crush of people and the wait, because it won't be just Pitbull, Snoop, and Latifah onstage. With them will be Nelly, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Young MC, and Steven A. Clark, who recently had a conversation with Miami New Times about why this is one show you can't afford to miss.

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution

Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.

