Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Pitbull's New Year's Revolution
Pitbull has nothing less than worldwide domination on his mind. One key component of that plan: knocking New York's Times Square off its pedestal as the planet's most-watched New Year's Eve party.
For the third year running, Mr. 305 will try to make a dent in the national television ratings with his own blowout fiesta in the Magic City. And this year's guest list might just make it the best year-end throwdown he's hosted yet.
The show will be televised live on Fox to all of America, but if you live in Miami, there's no reason to watch the festivities — hosted this year by Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah — from your couch. After all, the show is free and right on the water at Bayfront Park.
A few words of advice, though: This show will be packed to the absolute brim, so get there early if you want to get in.
Upcoming Events
-
Billy Joel
TicketsSat., Dec. 31, 9:30pm
-
Genesis
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 8:00am
-
South Florida Jazz presents New York Standards Quartet
TicketsSat., Jan. 7, 8:00pm
-
Too Marvelous For Words
TicketsSun., Jan. 8, 2:00pm
-
Gold Coast Jazz: Houston Person & Shelly Berg Trio
TicketsWed., Jan. 11, 7:45pm
No bottles, cans, or fireworks will be allowed inside the park, so get your firecracker fix out of your system before you head out. And if you plan to drive nearby, just don’t. Avoid a headache and take Metrorail or Metromover, which will operate all night long for the special occasion. Uber and Lyft are also decent options.
Either way, this party promises to be worth the crush of people and the wait, because it won't be just Pitbull, Snoop, and Latifah onstage. With them will be Nelly, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Young MC, and Steven A. Clark, who recently had a conversation with Miami New Times about why this is one show you can't afford to miss.
Pitbull's New Year's Revolution
Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gavin Creel: Broadway Concert Series
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 8:00pm
-
Rock The Block At The Waldorf-astoria Boca Raton Resort & Club
TicketsSat., Dec. 31, 8:00pm
-
Zach Deputy
TicketsSat., Dec. 31, 8:00pm
-
Styx Tribute: Forever Styx
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!