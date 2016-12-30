Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution

Pitbull, as everyone knows, has nothing less than worldwide domination on his mind. One key component of that plan: Knocking New York's Times Square off its pedestal as the world's most-watched New Year's Eve party.

For the third year running, Mr. 305 will try to make a dent in the national television ratings with his own blow-out fiesta in the Magic City. And this year's guest list might just make it the best year-end throw-down he's hosted yet.

The show will be televised live on Fox to all over the country, but if you live in Miami, there's no reason to watch the festivities — hosted this year by Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah — from your couch. After all, the show is free and right on the water at Bayfront Park.

A few words of advice, though: This show is going to be packed to the absolute brim, so get there early if you want to get in.

No bottles, cans, or fireworks will be allowed inside the park, so get your bottle rockets fix out of your system before you head down. And if you are planning to drive nearby — just don’t. Avoid a headache and take the Metrorail or Metromover that will be operating all night long for the special occasion. Uber and Lyft are also decent options.

Either way, this party promises to be worth the press of people and the wait, since it is not only Pitbull, Snoop and Queen Latifah on stage. With them will be Nelly, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Young MC, and Steven A. Clark, who recently had a conversation with Miami New Times about why this is one show you can't afford to miss.

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution. Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.

