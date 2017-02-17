menu

Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Killmama and Boxwood at Kill Your Idol

This Week In Miami Hip-Hop: DJ Khaled, Ball Greezy, Steph Lecor, and More


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Killmama and Boxwood at Kill Your Idol

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 8:17 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Killmama will rock Kill Your Idol Sunday.EXPAND
Killmama will rock Kill Your Idol Sunday.
Photo by Arielle Magner
A A

Pinball competitions, inexpensive drinks, and live rock don't sound bad for a Sunday night, right? Now add free admission. Local record label Cheap Miami says, “Sundays are for rock 'n' roll, cheap drinks, and a killer time," and we couldn’t agree more. If you're looking for a cool way to say goodbye to the weekend or if you're among the lucky ones who don't have to work Monday, this is the perfect plan.

Related Stories

Killmama and Boxwood will rock the small but welcoming Kill Your Idol stage this Sunday, February 19. Beginning at 8 p.m., the event show off the recently installed PBR pinball machine in a competition. Beat the highest score and win Kill Your Idol gift certificates. Giveaways for Pabst koozies and T-shirts will happen throughout the night.

As far as the music, Killmama is a power duo from Fort Lauderdale composed of Sophie Sputnik and Rob Kingsley. They play a raw combination of garage and punk rock with a heavier component. Boxwood is a one-man band, also based in Fort Lauderdale; Jose Ferrer creates his sound around the constant looping of his guitar as he sings.

So reserve some of your energy for the latter part of the weekend at Kill Your Idol. Cheap Miami Sundays awaits.

Cheap Miami Sundays
With Killmama and Boxwood. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at Kill Your Idol; 305-672-1852; facebook.com/killyouridolmiami. Admission is free.

Flor Frances
Flor Frances is an Argentine journalist who began exploring the corners of Miami's underground more than seven years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree is social communication and journalism from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina). Besides being a freelance writer for Miami New Times, Flor has her own online magazine called Too Much Love and a marketing agency. She has also worked in the PR and marketing departments of several record labels and hosted radio shows in Argentina and Miami. One of her biggest passions is discovering new good music, preferably postpunk, New Wave, sludge, stoner, industrial, and alternative — the darker the better.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Kill Your Idol
More Info
More Info

222 Española Way
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-1009

facebook.com/killyouridolmiami

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >