Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Killmama and Boxwood at Kill Your Idol

EXPAND Killmama will rock Kill Your Idol Sunday. Photo by Arielle Magner

Pinball competitions, inexpensive drinks, and live rock don't sound bad for a Sunday night, right? Now add free admission. Local record label Cheap Miami says, “Sundays are for rock 'n' roll, cheap drinks, and a killer time," and we couldn’t agree more. If you're looking for a cool way to say goodbye to the weekend or if you're among the lucky ones who don't have to work Monday, this is the perfect plan.

Killmama and Boxwood will rock the small but welcoming Kill Your Idol stage this Sunday, February 19. Beginning at 8 p.m., the event show off the recently installed PBR pinball machine in a competition. Beat the highest score and win Kill Your Idol gift certificates. Giveaways for Pabst koozies and T-shirts will happen throughout the night.

As far as the music, Killmama is a power duo from Fort Lauderdale composed of Sophie Sputnik and Rob Kingsley. They play a raw combination of garage and punk rock with a heavier component. Boxwood is a one-man band, also based in Fort Lauderdale; Jose Ferrer creates his sound around the constant looping of his guitar as he sings.

So reserve some of your energy for the latter part of the weekend at Kill Your Idol. Cheap Miami Sundays awaits.

Cheap Miami Sundays

With Killmama and Boxwood. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at Kill Your Idol; 305-672-1852; facebook.com/killyouridolmiami. Admission is free.

