The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 23-29

Stop putting off the chance to see some of your favorite folks in concert. The Weeknd is headed to Miami after ruling the BB&T Center in May, Bone Thugs N Harmony are back to fill Sidebar, and Ibey is playing the North Beach Bandshell again after the release of a new album, Ash.
You can also catch some epic returns to the stage with Fergie at the Fontainebleau's BleauLive stage and LCD Soundsystem at the James L. Knight Center.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, October 23
An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jack & Jack Present Fall2017 Tour: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tal Cohen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, October 24
Against Me!: 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Dirty Heads: 7 p.m., $31.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nicole Payne and Senegal Apostolo Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
The Weeknd - Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour: 7:30 p.m., $35.75-$171.75. American Airlines
Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Wednesday, October 25
Jazz Big Band Hits: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
LCD Soundsystem: 7:30 p.m., $44.25-$74.25. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Nicole Payne and Senegal Apostolo Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
NODUS Fall 2017 Concert Series: Sound Image and Design (Part II): 7:30-9 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Thursday, October 26
Demar: The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Detroit Swindle: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
GoldLink: 8 p.m., $20-$75. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
L.A. Witch: With Glove and Timothy Eerie, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul: With Steven Van Zandt, 7 p.m., $38.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Sakro: With Sons of Immigrants and Colangelo, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Twiztid: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, October 27
Ana Gabriel: 8 p.m., $62-$172. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Billy Kenny Planet Earth Tour: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Concret: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Falete: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Jon Roniger and the Good For Nothin' Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Justin Van Der Volgen: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Kölsch: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Living Colour: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Mendelssohn's Italy: 7:30 p.m., $38-$115. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Mr. Carmack & Monte Booker: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Neil Sedaka: 8 p.m., $50-$80. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Paco Osuna: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
The Magpie Salute: 7:30 p.m., $25-$35. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-
1025, jointherevolution.net.
Wifisfuneral: With Danny Towers, 8 p.m., $15. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
Yordano "Personal": 8 p.m., $51.40-$79.44. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Saturday, October 28
Andy Mineo: 5 p.m., $19.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Doc Martin: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Exit Left: 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Shenanigans Sports Pub, 3303 Sheridan St., Hollywood, 954-981-9702, shenaniganssportspub.com.
Fergie: 8 p.m., $75-$129, 305-674-4641, fontainebleau.com/fergie. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.
Florida Jamfest: With Maze, Frankie Beverly, Lenny Williams, Third World, and Jack Radics., 6 p.m., $55. Miramar Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-602-3325.
Hallo-weird: RZA, Tony Touch, and DJ Heron: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Hardwell: 11 p.m., $60. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ibeyi: 8 p.m., $30. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Kool and the Gang: 8 p.m., $38-$133. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Maceo Plex & Rebolledo: 11 p.m., $20-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
The Martinez Brothers: 10 p.m., $50-$90. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly: 7 p.m., $44-$125. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Paul van Dyk: 11 p.m., $20-$35. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Reformation Concert – Soli Deo Gloria: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Santana: 8 p.m., $100+. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Toadies: 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Yo-Yo Ma Plays Strauss: 8 p.m., $16-$215. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Sunday, October 29
Classic Album Sundays: The Clash + The Strokes: 5-8 p.m., $6/$10. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Don Omar: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Halloween Night Swim - Chuckie's Haunted Shipwreck: 5-11 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.
KISS 99.9 Stars & Guitars: With Justin Moore, Easton Corbin, Brett Young, Luke Combs, and Kane Brown., 7 p.m., $25-$79.50. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.
MDC: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Marcus King Band: 7 p.m., $15.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-
1025, jointherevolution.net.
Top of the World - A Carpenters Tribute: 7 p.m., $37.38-$46.73. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Bone Thugs N Harmony: 7 p.m., $20 - $40. Sidebar Miami, 337 SW 8th St., Miami, 786-703-6973.
eventbrite.com.
