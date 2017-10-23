The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 23-29

Stop putting off the chance to see some of your favorite folks in concert. The Weeknd is headed to Miami after ruling the BB&T Center in May, Bone Thugs N Harmony are back to fill Sidebar, and Ibey is playing the North Beach Bandshell again after the release of a new album, Ash.

You can also catch some epic returns to the stage with Fergie at the Fontainebleau's BleauLive stage and LCD Soundsystem at the James L. Knight Center.