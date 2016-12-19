Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami Beach

EXPAND Mark Squires

In what’s beginning to look like a yearly holiday event, Matisyahu returns to South Florida to fill our warm winter evenings with sumptuous religious reggae. The Jewish rapper and singer, best known for his hit single, “One Day,” was also here last December for the ten-year anniversary of album, Live at Stubb’s. This time, Matisyahu, or simply Matis for short, is looking forward. The 37-year-old Grammy nominee released a five-track EP last month, Release the Bound, featuring collaborations with electronic artist The Polish Ambassador and Colombian pop duo, Salt Cathedral, with plans for a new full-length in 2017. It’s his first new music since 2014’s Akeda and continues his experimentation with different sounds and musical styles.

Though he no longer is a freshly minted "Hasidic reggae superstar," Matisyahu is still a talented artist who only wants to share some positive jams with the world. For example, in August, a viral video found him singing “One Day” with a coffee shop musician who had no idea he was harmonizing with the song’s creator. It was a genuinely cool moment followed by free tickets and a memory that’ll last a lifetime (or longer on the internet.) We may not all get the chance to duet with him, but there’s no doubt Matis wants Miami to come out this week and engage in one giant singalong.

Matisyahu. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $45 via livenation.com.

