menu

Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami Beach

John Nichols Aims to Redeem 2016 With a New Collaborative Album


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami Beach

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 9:27 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami BeachEXPAND
Mark Squires
A A

In what’s beginning to look like a yearly holiday event, Matisyahu returns to South Florida to fill our warm winter evenings with sumptuous religious reggae. The Jewish rapper and singer, best known for his hit single, “One Day,” was also here last December for the ten-year anniversary of album, Live at Stubb’s. This time, Matisyahu, or simply Matis for short, is looking forward. The 37-year-old Grammy nominee released a five-track EP last month, Release the Bound, featuring collaborations with electronic artist The Polish Ambassador and Colombian pop duo, Salt Cathedral, with plans for a new full-length in 2017. It’s his first new music since 2014’s Akeda and continues his experimentation with different sounds and musical styles.

Though he no longer is a freshly minted "Hasidic reggae superstar," Matisyahu is still a talented artist who only wants to share some positive jams with the world. For example, in August, a viral video found him singing “One Day” with a coffee shop musician who had no idea he was harmonizing with the song’s creator. It was a genuinely cool moment followed by free tickets and a memory that’ll last a lifetime (or longer on the internet.) We may not all get the chance to duet with him, but there’s no doubt Matis wants Miami to come out this week and engage in one giant singalong.

Matisyahu. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $45 via livenation.com.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Fillmore Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

1700 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7300

www.fillmoremb.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >