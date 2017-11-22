The Best '80s Prom Fashion Moments

The people in charge of Miami don't value permanence. Local history is like the shifting sands and lapping waves of Miami Beach. Just as the ocean swallows the beautiful and unique patterns on the shore, the city's nightlife leaders end the party places and nights we love. We're always saying goodbye to spots, like Fox's or PS14, where we made our Stand by Me-like best friends and danced the night away Van Halen-style.

But one nightlife institution, the '80s Prom, is actually turning 15! Held every Wednesday before Thanksgiving, this locus of so many wonderful memories will host its quinceañera at Gramps in Wynwood tonight.

The brains behind the event, Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin, advises, "If people want to go full-on quince this year, bring it on." However, if Pretty in Pink isn't your style, no sweat! Just dig up your tackiest Wall Street or Boy George gear and go. Style is a huge part of '80s Prom for more reasons than one. Reskin notes, "One of the best things about it: You never know who you're gonna see! Because it's so close to a holiday, there are so many people in town." So dress to impress your exes. Also, there's the All Access Booth — a photo booth where you can document your look forever.