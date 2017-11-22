The Best '80s Prom Fashion Moments

The people in charge of Miami don't value permanence. Local history is like the shifting sands and lapping waves of Miami Beach. Just as the ocean swallows the beautiful and unique patterns on the shore, the city's nightlife leaders end the party places and nights we love. We're always saying goodbye to spots, like Fox's or PS14, where we made our Stand by Me-like best friends and danced the night away Van Halen-style.
But one nightlife institution, the '80s Prom, is actually turning 15! Held every Wednesday before Thanksgiving, this locus of so many wonderful memories will host its quinceañera at Gramps in Wynwood tonight.
The brains behind the event, Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin, advises, "If people want to go full-on quince this year, bring it on." However, if Pretty in Pink isn't your style, no sweat! Just dig up your tackiest Wall Street or Boy George gear and go. Style is a huge part of '80s Prom for more reasons than one. Reskin notes, "One of the best things about it: You never know who you're gonna see! Because it's so close to a holiday, there are so many people in town." So dress to impress your exes. Also, there's the All Access Booth — a photo booth where you can document your look forever.
Reskin blasted back in a Hot Tub Time Machine to get all Fashion TV with the style highlights of the past 14 parties. Check 'em out below; then head Back to the Future to do some Dirty Dancing until it's time to dine at the Breakfast Club.
"Prom number one was at Soho Lounge (RIP). I wore what I would have worn to a prom in the '80s. My actual prom was a decade or so later, and I skipped it for a DJ gig... Maybe continuing '80s Prom lets me make up for that."
"This group was really rocking fabulously tacky prom dresses, and their hair, shoes, and makeup were all on point."
"Members Only jackets are perfect prom attire. Tuxedo tees, Miami Vice styles, Revenge of the Nerds, and Robert Smith looks all also work great for fellas."
"That year, I went as the 'prom chaperone' and had the cat-eye glasses for that '50s-meets-'80s look. I had a name tag and would jokingly tell couples making out that they were expelled."
"This group is serving full '80s attitude and incorporating prom styles, Miami Vice, and an '80s windbreaker. A-plus!"
"Day-Glo spandex is an easy and comfortable way to be truly, truly outrageous at prom."
"Severe patterns and the mixing thereof is totally '80s,hot and these boys nailed it."
"As you can see in this picture, accessories are essential in making your prom outfit pop! Fishnet and layered tulle skirts are always great touches too."
"Team Sweat was just really on point this year! Can’t go wrong with a keyboard tie."
"The State Of has been our prom band for years, and they never disappoint! They come hard with costumes and a whole set of excellent '80s covers. We've heard they’ve got a bunch of surprises in store for this year, and they’ll be playing the main stage outside at Gramps."
"A perfect rainbow of pouffy prom dresses, and the bubblegum is a great Valley Girl touch."
"Eighties celebrity costumes are game-on at prom. We’ve had people come as Devo, Guns N' Roses, Crockett and Tubbs, Boy George, Run-D.M.C., Madonna, and so many others."
"So many amazing Daniel Blair (AKA DJ Hottpants) photos throughout the years that it was hard to choose just one. I love this shot, though, as his cheeky enthusiasm and A-plus color-coordination game shine through."
"One of the things we love seeing is huge crews of friends coming out all dressed up and having a great time together. The fact that it’s so close to a holiday means all sorts of random friends from all over are in town."
"For years, we threw the event at the Vagabond, and since then, Carmel [Ophir] has been a wonderful partner in putting on ‘80s Prom. We always have lots of fun planning and throwing this party, as we do it for sentimental reasons more than anything."
'80s Prom. 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.
