Smiley-Faced Tokens Provide the VIP Life at Basement Miami

EXPAND Basement Miami

At a time when almost no one can agree on anything, we all agree proper hookups are awesome. Getting something you totally don't deserve or didn't pay for is great. No one can turn down more for less, especially if it means living the VIP life. The people behind Basement Miami, a dance-your-ass-off seatless adult nightclub and playground located on South Beach, hook you up better than your bartender friend in college.

Basement Miami, created by the legendary Ian Schrager of Studio 54, has long had a secret hot pink smiley face token (since opening in December 2014) that led famous people down a yellow brick road straight to cool stuff. But starting last week, regular people had the opportunity to get a token for free for bowling, skating and dancing.

Here is how the smiley-token-of-love works; you head to Basement Miami, give a little smile, and mention the super-secret-not-secret-anymore smiley token at the hostess stand. Then you flash your valid Miami-Dade driver’s license, and they’ll give you the hookup. That's it. You're basically Dwayne Johnson.

The token, which you can easily attach to your keychain like that gym membership you never use, gets you a boatload of stuff including; free entry into the club with no lines or waiting, access to perks like drink specials, discounts at bowl and skate, and VIP experiences throughout the year. There is also a locals' discount of 10-percent off at Market, The Miami Beach Edition’s cafe and patisserie.

According to Joshua Wagner, Director of Culture and Entertainment Edition Hotels, Basement Miami has been such a hit with the VIP's that they decided it was time to spread the smiley-faced love. "When we first launched, it was reserved for celebrities and VIPs," Wagner says. "However, Basement has always been a nightclub that’s about inclusivity rather than exclusivity, which is why we decided to make it rain with pink smiley tokens for our locals."

The smiley-token promotion is only being offered to Miami-Dade residents, so Palm-Beach, Broward, and Monroe County club-goers will still have to "get in line," Wagner says. Hey, if it were available to everyone, it wouldn't exactly be a hookup, would it?

Basement Miami is located at 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33140. For more information visit BasementMiami.com, or call (786) 257-4548.

