Basel Artists Stuck for 17 Hours at MIA by Huge Delta Flight Delays

Dozens of passengers, including artists who were in Miami for Art Basel, were left scrambling this weekend when their Delta flight was delayed for 17 hours. Passengers were given a varying list of reasons for the continued delays of a flight that was supposed to depart for New York's LaGuardia Airport at 5:40 p.m. Friday but didn't leave MIA's gates until 10:50 a.m. the following day.

Brooklyn-based photographer and conceptual artist Ventiko, who was one of 13 feminist artists to participate in Wednesday's Parade Against Patriarchy in Miami Beach, says Delta originally told passengers that a flight attendant's injury was to blame for the initial delay. After several hours, Delta located another flight attendant to work the flight, but by then two other flight attendants' shifts had ended and the flight was delayed yet again.

Passengers on the flight included Bill Fine, president of the influential art market website Artnet, and NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden, who tweeted about the travel nightmare Friday night.