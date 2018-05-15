Bahamas' Afie Jurvanen Prefers Songwriting to Be Uncomfortable

Afie Jurvanen doesn't have time to mess around. The singer-songwriter known as Bahamas has two young daughters at home in Toronto, so when he's in creative mode, he can't afford to spend a ton of time tweaking a musical phrase, passage, or tone the way he used to. He's taken to scrapping anything that doesn't work quickly.

"I've just gotten ruthless," he says. "If an idea isn't working out or feeling right, I just move on. I used to sit and tinker with a song for hours or days — in some cases, I've had songs hang around for years — but now it's more elemental, much more immediate. I just sort of go with that gut instinct, I guess."

Incidentally, he's finding that urgent-sounding music often connects with audiences in a more basic way than more cerebral songs. "Those songs that came together in five or ten minutes are the ones people seem to really love and sing along to every night," he says. "It's interesting, you know? I wish I knew what the formula was, but you've just got to be open to it and be ready to capture it when it comes up."