You Don’t Need to Speak Spanish to Enjoy Bad Bunny

My Panamanian mother never taught me Spanish. I thought that would be a disadvantage when I walked into a room full of Hispanics during Bad Bunny’s #UpNext Apple event at 1306 Miami. But I was wrong.

The space was filled wall to wall with gorgeous Afro-Latina women. The 1306 stage was lit up with Apple Music logos, Bad Bunny promo, and flashing lights as mamis dressed in hip-hugger jeans swayed to the Latin music playing while they sipped wine with their pinkies out. There wasn’t an English-speaking person in sight, so I just smiled at everyone.

I waded through the crowd to the bar to await Bad Bunny, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican singer-rapper who has become the poster boy for Latin trap. He’s known for taking American-trap influenced beats but howling his lyrics in español. I’ve heard a few songs of his including "Dime si te acuerdas," but since I had no idea what he was saying, I didn’t give it too much thought.