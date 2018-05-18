Members of Plastic Pinks Form Latin-Trap Duo Baby City Club

Half-brothers Augie Pink and June Summer are well known in Miami as rock musicians, but with "Mala Fama," their debut single as the duo Baby City Club, they've officially come out as closeted Latin-trap singers. Most friends and fans are surprised but intrigued by the transformation, the two say.

"Us coming from rock 'n' roll to trap, a lot people are like, 'What the fuck? Are you guys really doing that? Is that really you?'" Pink says. "A lot of our friends were doubting it, [but] as soon as we came out with the song and the video and they saw the whole thing — image and meaning — they were like, 'Yo, we do get it now.'"

Adds Summers: "Yeah, we've been getting both types of reactions, but as soon as they listen to it, they get hyped."