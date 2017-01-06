menu

Australian Duo Nervo Brings a "Miami Set" to Story Nightclub Tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 8:44 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi
Photo by Chloe Paul
Nervo, the Australian twin sister DJ and EDM personality duo, take their high energy, love-inducing set to Story nightclub tonight for an 11 p.m. show that is sure to give fans New Year's Eve flashbacks and lots of reasons to dance their asses off.

Nervo's eclectic EDM vibe has garnered the pair a tremendous following that consistently sells out venues. "We enjoy the fans, we enjoy the people, we just really enjoy coming here," says Mim (Miriam) Nervo. "We've been playing a long time here now, and we just keep coming back because we feel the Miami energy... I love the Latino vibe here. I love the sunshine and the beach, obviously. The clubs are insane, I love those."

Miami allows them to take liberties with their sets some other cities just don't.  "I love how much people in Miami love music in general, but also house music," Mim says. "We can play a completely different set here than we play in other states, which is really nice as a DJ because it's nice to bust out sort of a Miami set."

Nervo burst on the scene as co-writers on the Grammy Award-winning 2009 single, "When Love Takes Over," performed by David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. In 2011, the sisters began to get mainstream recognition after their single "You're Gonna Love Again" reached the number one position on the Hype Machine chart.

Mim Nervo says the transition from writers to fingers-to-records wasn't without trepidation. But DJ'ing was the obvious next step in their careers. "We've always been DJ's, it used to be what we did for fun while we were producing and writing. I think it was when we really had some success with some other DJ's when we said OK, we really should take our DJ'ing more seriously."

EDM music has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. More women are involved. According to Mim, the rise of talented female hasn't been as difficult as you might assume. "We've always had great support from the boys.  I think if anything the women have kind of let down the industry. They're focused more on the bikinis that they are wearing while they DJ than the records that they make. I think that's been a little bit of a problem, but I think now that there are more reputable female producers and artists coming out...that's what we respect."

This year, Nervo will take a step back so the group can take two steps forward. "We're working on a lot of music Mim Nervo said. "We're about to take two months to finish a lot of records and plan out 2017 releases."

"We work seven days a week, so the key this year, for 2017, is to have a bit more balance."

Nervo. 11 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via tixr.com.

Ryan Yousefi

