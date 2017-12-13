"Art, Beats and Lyrics" Fuses Street Art and Hip-Hop at Soho Studios

How did the origins of the traveling urban art exhibition, "Art, Beats and Lyrics," get its name?

"Back in 2004, street art wasn't as represented as it is now," explains artist Dwayne Wright, AKA Dubelyoo. "My partner, Jabari Graham, came up with the idea after working in marketing for the circus. He got laid off and wanted to start an event that fused art with music. He called me up to curate it, and right from the start, we had 300 people come out."

After finding a corporate sponsor in Jack Daniel's, "Art, Beats and Lyrics" became a traveling show. Since 2007, it has been merging street art and hip-hop music across the nation under the big tops of venues ranging from warehouses to football stadiums. The free exhibit will make its third appearance in South Florida this Friday, December 15, at Soho Studios. Dubelyoo says the December timing is fortuitous. "Miami is on the forefront of a lot of things. You have what just happened last week with Art Basel. Then you have Wynwood, which is right at the top of the street scene."