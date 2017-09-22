Arcade Fire's Win Butler to DJ for Haiti at the Anderson

Couldn't snag a ticket to Saturday's Arcade Fire show? The Anderson is bringing you the next best thing. Band frontman Win Butler has announced a surprise DJ set at the bar this Saturday night, directly following Arcade Fire's concert at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

Joining DJ Maccabi, Butler will headline the Anderson's Disco Town Hall for Haiti. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Kanpe Foundation, an organization working to ease poverty in Haiti; it was cofounded by Butler's wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne.