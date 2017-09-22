Arcade Fire's Win Butler to DJ for Haiti at the Anderson

Couldn't snag a ticket to Saturday's Arcade Fire show? The Anderson is bringing you the next best thing. Band frontman Win Butler has announced a surprise DJ set at the bar this Saturday night, directly following Arcade Fire's concert at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
Joining DJ Maccabi, Butler will headline the Anderson's Disco Town Hall for Haiti. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Kanpe Foundation, an organization working to ease poverty in Haiti; it was cofounded by Butler's wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne.
Fans of Arcade Fire won't be surprised by this move. From fundraising to performing in Haiti to recording the song "Haiti" for 2004's Funeral, it's just the latest of the band's homages to and relief efforts for the embattled nation. When Arcade Fire came through Miami in 2013, the band members played a show in the Little Haiti, which they proclaimed to be "one of the most beautiful places in America."
It's unlikely Butler will be as wowed by the culture along the 79th Street Causeway. But for loyal fans who can't get enough of Arcade Fire in its many forms, Saturday's post-show DJ set will be a chance to get a little closer to one of music's biggest stars while supporting one of the region's worthiest causes.
Disco Town Hall for Haiti. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, September 23, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $5 at the door.
