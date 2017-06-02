Arcade Fire, the Greatest Rock Band of the 21st Century, Comes to Miami September 23

Photo by Guy Aroch

The greatest rock band of the 21st century will finally return to Miami this fall. Arcade Fire yesterday announced 20 dates for the Infinite Content Tour including a show Saturday, September 23 at the University of Miami's Watsco Center, Road-trippers should also take note of a Tampa date on Friday, September 22 .

Montreal-based Arcade Fire, which has single-handedly kept alive the tradition of concept albums in this playlist age, has also announced the July 28 release of a fifth record, Everything Now. The title track has already been released and the nearly six-minute song will please those who appreciate Arcade Fire's quest to write the great North American novel in musical form.

Pre-sale tickets for Arcade Fire's Miami show, which will be opened by fellow Canadian indie rockers, Wolf Parade, will be on sale from Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 8 at 10 p.m, only to Citi cardholders. All the riff-raff with bad credit will have to wait until Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m to buy tickets.

Though the September 23 show will be Arcade Fire's first "official" concert in Miami. They played two secret shows as "The Reflektors" at Mekka and the Little Haiti Cultural Center in 2013 preceding the release of the Reflektor album. Tickets for those shows were limited to 2,000 people and sold out within minutes. Throughout the concerts, they praised Miami, saying they had no idea why it took them so long to play down here. They declared Little Haiti to be one of the most beautiful places in America and at the end of the second night, lead singer Win Butler told the crowd, "Thank you so much. We'll be back soon."

And so there were a lot of hurt feelings when they did not include another Miami date on the following year's Reflektor Tour. But soon is a relative term. Here we are nearly four years later, and Arcade Fire is coming back. So put The Suburbs on loud and for a moment you can feel like all is right in the world.

