New Miami Label Apocalypse Records Is Out to Sign Rock Bands

Mariano Aponte makes a living engineering music, but for a long while he's wanted to expand his musical reach. "I'd been working for years with all these talented metal bands in Miami," the Kendall native says. "I grew up in the scene playing drums, going to shows, and then working with all these bands. Organically working with all these people, I realized we could get something going."

After a long talk with his friend with a background in the music business, John “JP” Guinanto, and a year of planning, the two are finally ready to kick off 2018 with the launch of their label, Apocalypse Records. "It's going to be rock music, but not just extremely heavy bands, though we will have that," Guinanto says, emphasizing they want to work with bands in every style of rock. "We're also talking and working with bands that have a pop/rock/folk feel and another that sounds like Matchbox Twenty-type alternative rock."

To start off the new year, the burgeoning label has two official signings, A Victim a Target and Revolution. "A Victim a Target was our first signing," Aponte says. "They played in the studio and sounded exactly like they did in their demo, which never happens. Revolution was someone we wanted because they rep Kendall metal. Their warehouse is legendary, and when we decided to expand beyond A Victim, we knew we wanted to work with good people that could draw a crowd. No one does that better than Revolution."