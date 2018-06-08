Alyx Ander Mixes Business and Music With Panache

After trading in frigid New York winters for sweltering Miami summers, Alyx Ander has found the switch agrees with him — and his music career.

“The overall vibe of the city is just a happy place to be,” he said. “That really lends itself, from an artist[‘s perspective], to allowing them to create. When I’m at my happiest, I’m probably creating my best stuff.”

Judging by the recent success of this artist and musical curator’s hit song, "Casually," which he authored with Redondo and features Maria Z, the theory holds true. "Casually" was produced in conjunction with Spinnin’ Records, one of the world’s leading labels. Ander is changing the way the world views electronic and dance music by mixing unconventional beats and rhythms to create textures that listeners may not expect.