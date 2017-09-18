Wood Tavern and Las Rosas Owner Cesar Morales Feared "Total Devastation" Before Irma

Cesar Morales still lacked electricity at his home as of Sunday morning, one week after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida. But his Allapattah dive bar Las Rosas regained power days before, on Tuesday, and was up and running again last Wednesday at the regular time of 3 p.m.

Morales, the entrepreneur and brains behind Wood Tavern, Las Rosas, and now, B-Side, was relieved to find next to no damage at his Miami establishments. Not even the awnings were damaged, he says. And aside from some bushes and shrubbery strewn about and the loss of power, Irma largely spared Las Rosas her wrath.